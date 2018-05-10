Evacuation order made as creek floods in South Okanagan

An evacuation order has been issued due to flooding in Okanagan Falls

  • May. 10, 2018 11:26 a.m.
  • News

An evacuation order has been issued due to flooding along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

Members of the RCMP, local fire department and other applicable agencies will be expediting the action.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said local authorities need to access the area and conduct work to mitigate risk and return Shuttleworth Creek back within its banks. Equipment and personnel will be on-site to commence additional and strategic armouring. Once the immediate work is complete and assessments made, residents will be allowed back to their properties and homes.

Residents should close all windows and doors as well as shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers. Residents can also close their gates (latch), but are asked not to lock them. Critical items (medicine, purse, wallet and keys) should be taken with residents if they are immediately available. Pets should be taken in kennels or on leash.

If anyone is in need of transportation assistance they can call 250-490-4225.

Evacuees are asked to check in with the emergency support services (250-486-1890) even if they do not intend to utilize housing and personal services.

Anyone with pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted are to contact ALERT Animal Emergency Team for support at 250-809-7152.

 

People desperately try to stack sandbags in Okanagan Falls on Thursday morning. An evacuation order has been issued due to flooding along Shuttleworth Creek. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

