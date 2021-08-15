Evacuees who are under the care of their health authority due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should be contacted by their health authority, said the Okanagan Indian Band in a Facebook post. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)

Evacuees who are COVID-19 positive should contact health authority, says OKIB

Wildfire evacuees who also tested positive for COVID-19 are urged to contact their health authority.

Evacuees who are under the care of their health authority due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should be contacted by their health authority, said the Okanagan Indian Band in a Facebook post. The health authority will secure lodging and food services.

“If you are evacuating and have tested (positive for COVID-19) or are in self-isolation status, please call 1-855-851-4193. You will be assisted by Emergency Health Authority to secure appropriate lodging and food services,” wrote the Okanagan Indian Band.

“Limlemt and stay safe.”

