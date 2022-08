A car accident at Harvey and Spall Aug. 13 sent one to hospital (contributed) A car accident at Harvey and Spall Aug. 13 sent one to hospital (contributed) A car accident at Harvey and Spall Aug. 13 sent one to hospital (contributed)

Northbound lanes on Highway 97 in Kelowna were closed for a few hours Saturday night (Aug. 13) following a head on collision.

Cars collided around 8 p.m. in the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Sapll Road.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: Incident in Kelowna peacefully resolved after RCMP swarm home

car accidentKelowna