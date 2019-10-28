Kelowna Law Courts file photo

Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

A criminal case against a former Kelowna RCMP police officer who faces seven counts of breach of trust has had his case adjourned for another two weeks.

According to Crown lawyers, Brian Mathew Burkett is accused of committing the incidents between October 2015 and August 2016 while he was working as a police officer.

At this point the Crown has not revealed the reasons why he was charged, but the charges were approved by a senior Crown Counsel in early September who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names and his next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

READ MORE: Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

Meanwhile, in a separate civil case, Burkett is being sued by a woman for allegedly demanding nude photographs of her while on duty.

According to documents obtained by Capital News, the lawsuit was filed against Burkett, the B.C. Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.

Court documents indicate that in May 2016, she contacted the RCMP non-emergency line for assistance and Burkett took the call.

Burkett allegedly requested the woman provide her private details, including her address and cell phone number and then he used that information to sexually harass her.

The lawsuit claims Burkett repeatedly texted her, requesting that she send him explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia.

None of the allegations in either court case have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Ex-Mountie faces civil lawsuit over alleged explicit photo request

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. updating emergency procedures for wildfires, floods
Next story
Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Just Posted

Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

The dog park is located on Okanagan Centre Road West.

Do you want to ask the mayor a question? Tick off your calendar for Nov. 12

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be attending a luncheon at Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 12

Temperatures expected to plunge in Kelowna, hit near record lows

The temperature is expected to hit -8 C tonight and remain cold throughout the week

Kelowna Wellness Fair gears up for ninth annual event

The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

B.C. updating emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province working with municipal, Indigenous communities

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Most Read