Power pole down across Spland Road in West Kelowna. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Excavator takes down power pole in West Kelowna

The incident knocked out power to 125 BC Hydro customers

An excavator is trapped in power lines in West Kelowna and the operator is unable to exit the machine.

The excavator became tangled in the power lines about just after 2 p.m. while working on Spland Road near Katherine Road.

The incident caused a power outage to 125 BC Hydro customers.

Emergency crews are on scene trying to help the operator safely exit the excavator.

A power pole is down across the road and traffic is being blocked from the area.

More to come.

