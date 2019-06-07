A convoy of 300 motorcycles gets ready for departure at a previous Ride For Dad. (files)

Expect delays during Kelowna’s annual Ride for Dad: RCMP

Hundreds of motorcyclists will take to the streets Sunday for the event, slowing traffic

Kelowna motorists should expect minor traffic delays this Sunday during the annual Okanagan Ride for Dad.

Hundreds of motorcyclists, escorted by police, will depart from the Banner Recreation on McCurdy Road at exactly 10 a.m., they will travel westbound along Highway 97.

Motorists sharing the road can expect delays for at least a half hour as the ride continues across the William R. Bennett Bridge, into West Kelowna to Bering Road where it will end at the Superstore.

Police advise motorists to plan ahead and adjusting their commutes accordingly.

“Motorists are also reminded to obey all directions provided by traffic-control flaggers and of course, their local police,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

