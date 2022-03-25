Explosives unit called in to South Okanagan mailboxes

Bullet holes and burn marks also on the mailboxes in Twin Lakes. (Facebook) Bullet holes and burn marks also on the mailboxes in Twin Lakes. (Facebook)

The RCMP are looking for witnesses after having to call in the Explosives Disposal Unit to some mailboxes in Twin Lakes.

Officers from the Penticton detachment called for assistance after receiving a report of a suspicious item on Monday, March 21, according to a release from the RCMP issued to the media at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday,

After the item was safely disposed of, it was examined and found to be a homemade firework, known as a sparkler bomb, which is capable of producing a large flame and which had failed to properly be set off.

Police tape had surrounded the mailboxes for most of the day according to residents and posts on social media. After the RCMP had finished and taken down the police tape, someone then drove their vehicle into the mailboxes.

According to the release from the RCMP, they received a report of damage to the mailboxes at 8 a.m. on March 23.

In addition, though not commented on by the RCMP, photos of the mailboxes show what appears to be shots fired at them, as well as burn marks on another part of the mailbox.

The RCMP are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information on either of the incidents to call the Penticton detachment at 25-0492-4300, or to stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

