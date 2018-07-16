Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

The fire danger rating in the Okanagan is now at high or extreme in certain areas.

The Kamloops Fire Centre released data on some of the areas with the highest fire danger rating on Monday morning.

Salmon Arm is sitting at a danger rating of 4 or higher, the Fintry area is also at a 4, along with the southern region of Penticton.

West Kelowna, Merritt and Princeton are sitting at a danger rating of 5 or extreme.

With temperatures expected to hit 35 C on Monday across the Okanagan, fire officials are warning residents and travellers to practice extreme caution while in the outdoors, especially when lighting campfires as they are still permitted.

RELATED: Heat warning issued for Central, South Okanagan

To date 133 fires have been reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre since April 1, 2018.

One new lightning-caused fire and one human-caused fire have been reported as of July 15. A blaze was reported on Sunday at Becker Lake near Vernon and is reported to be .10 hectares in size and human-caused.

To date in B.C., 648 fires have been reported and an estimated 50,802 hectares have burned.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health against needle buyback programs
Next story
Busy day for Central Okanagan Search And Rescue

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s music in the park will rock this Friday

This Friday’s Music in the Park will feature rock and country group… Continue reading

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Get Moonstruck at Kelowna theatre event

New Vintage Theatre will honour actor Nicolas Cage on July 21

Busy day for Central Okanagan Search And Rescue

Two calls and wildfire training kept COSAR volunteers hopping Sunday

Heat warning issued for Central, South Okanagan

Environment Canada expects temperatures to exceed 35 degrees Celsius today

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Penticton boundary extension official

City boundaries expanded to edge of Skaha Bluffs Provincial park

Unbeaten streak halted, but Sun Devils clinch

Kelowna Sun Devils lose first games of the 18U AAA season but wrap up top spot

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

Most Read