Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

A scam reported by police in other areas of the Shuswap in which people are duped into purchasing fake gold jewelry spread to Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said a Vernon resident reported he had been the victim of a scam on July 4. The victim told police he was approached by a family in a white rental van bearing Alberta licence plates while at a gas station in Sicamous. The man and woman in the van, who were travelling with young children, told the victim they were trying to get to Ontario, but they had run out of money.

Read More: B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

The man offered to sell the victim some gold jewellery for $700; the victim agreed but soon realized the gold was fake.

The Salmon Arm RCMP put out a news release on July 2 which detailed two similar incidents in the Salmon Arm where people had purchased fake gold jewellery from scammers in parking lots.

“Buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea,” warned Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “If it seems too good to be true, or just a great deal, in a parking lot it is probably a scam of one kind or other.”

Read More: Kamloops RCMP warn ‘don’t buy jewelry on the street’

Read More: Efforts to grow medical services in Sicamous ongoing

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action
Next story
Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

Just Posted

B.C. sailors dominate the podium at Sail West 2019 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association is proud of their success

Lake Country garden tour winner announced for 2019

The garden tour took place on Saturday, June 8

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Glasses raised to Big White Ski Resort’s Craft and Country festival

5th annual beer and country music fest a big success

One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

One Big Table may be forced to shut its doors after slow sales

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Fake gold jewellery scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Most Read