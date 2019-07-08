Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

A scam reported by police in other areas of the Shuswap in which people are duped into purchasing fake gold jewelry spread to Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said a Vernon resident reported he had been the victim of a scam on July 4. The victim told police he was approached by a family in a white rental van bearing Alberta licence plates while at a gas station in Sicamous. The man and woman in the van, who were travelling with young children, told the victim they were trying to get to Ontario, but they had run out of money.

The man offered to sell the victim some gold jewellery for $700; the victim agreed but soon realized the gold was fake.

The Salmon Arm RCMP put out a news release on July 2 which detailed two similar incidents in the Salmon Arm where people had purchased fake gold jewellery from scammers in parking lots.

“Buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea,” warned Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “If it seems too good to be true, or just a great deal, in a parking lot it is probably a scam of one kind or other.”

