Falling trees cause power outage in Kelowna’s Upper Mission

More than 400 homes were without power around 2 p.m., most restored

Fortis BC’s outage map shows the outage focused around Raymer Road, where trees fell earlier in the day. (Contributed/Fortis BC)

Several homes in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area are without power after trees fell across power lines in the area.

More than 400 homes were without power around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (July 7), but as of 3 p.m., only around 80 homes are affected, according to Fortis BC’s outage map.

Crews are on scene but Fortis currently has no estimate as to when the power will be restored.

