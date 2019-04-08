Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

By Cheryl Wierda

For friends of Arlene Westervelt, news that her husband, Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt has been charged with murder in her death was long awaited, they said outside the courthouse on Monday.

“Finally,” said one friend, who declined to give her name.

“After three years,” added friend Lori Kolacz.

But for friends of Bert Westervelt, the news is “unbelievable.”

“We’re all just devastated by what happened,” said Bert’s friend, Theresa Frank. “We all loved Bert. He’s just like our rock.”

“It’s not just him to do something like that,” added Diane Miller.

READ MORE: LAKE COUNTRY MAN CHARGED IN 2016 KILLING

The reactions came Monday, after Bert Westervelt made a brief first court appearance following his arrest Friday for second degree murder.

RCMP said Bert Westervelt, 63, was taken into police custody without incident on Friday afternoon in Lake Country, nearly three years after the death of his wife.

Back in 2016, police say Arlene, 56, was canoeing with a family member on June 26 when the canoe capsized.

“The family member was rescued by a passing boater, but (Arlene) could not be found,” RCMP said.

Her body was found in Okanagan Lake the following day, approximately 100 feet from shore.

The case is scheduled to return to provincial court on April 15.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.