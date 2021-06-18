A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack family has been left without a place to live after a fire ripped through the house they were residing in Thursday evening.

“I’m homeless,” one resident cried the following morning, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

She was one of at least two tenants in the home at the time of the Boundary Road fire. Everyone got out safely, but her 90-year-old father suffered a laceration as she helped him out of the house. He was later taken to hospital.

Half of the white house was completely black, and windows and doors were boarded up the morning after the fire on Friday, June 18.

The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. on June 17 in the 3900 block of Boundary Road, south of No. 4 Road, on the border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Fire crews respond to house fire on border of Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Approximately 30 firefighters responded from Chilliwack Fire Department Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6. When crews arrived on scene, heavy, black smoke and flames were coming from the large residential structure.

“Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and deployed multiple hose streams to combat the quickly spreading fire. Crews were challenged by high ambient air temperatures and a stubborn, deep-seated fire in the attic space of the home,” Chilliwack Fire Department said.

Fire crews successfully rescued a pet turtle from the home and returned it to its owner.

The Chilliwack Salvation Army provided nourishment to fire crews and the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services Team attended the scene and provided immediate unmet needs to displaced occupants.

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack fire officials.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

 

