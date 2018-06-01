Fat Cat Children’s Festivals returns June 8-9

The Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns to Waterfront Park in Kelowna on June 8-9. Photo: Capital News files

The annual Fat Cat Children’s Festival will take place from Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9.

To accommodate the event, Waterfront Park will be open to ticket holders only June 8, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a change from past years, the Fat Cat Festival Parade on June 9, 11 a.m., will take place within Waterfront Park.

The Dolphins Parking Lot will be closed June 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and June 9, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be on-street parking restrictions on Water Street, from Sunset Drive to Cawston Avenue, on June 8, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 9, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

Visit www.SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

For up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit www.kelowna.ca/roadreport.