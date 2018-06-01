The Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns to Waterfront Park in Kelowna on June 8-9. Photo: Capital News files

Fat Cat Children’s Festivals returns June 8-9

Kelowna event held at Waterfront Park

The annual Fat Cat Children’s Festival will take place from Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9.

To accommodate the event, Waterfront Park will be open to ticket holders only June 8, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a change from past years, the Fat Cat Festival Parade on June 9, 11 a.m., will take place within Waterfront Park.

The Dolphins Parking Lot will be closed June 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and June 9, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be on-street parking restrictions on Water Street, from Sunset Drive to Cawston Avenue, on June 8, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 9, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

Visit www.SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

For up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit www.kelowna.ca/roadreport.

Previous story
Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

Just Posted

Penticton Peach Fest is calling all film makers

The fourth-annual Reel Peach Festival film festival returns this August

Coldstream resident honoured for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Lake Country Food Bank celebrates expansion

The food bank’s basement has been renovated to carry more perishable food items

Graduation inspires Okanagan College student

Kelowna student Jennifer Meyer wants to make global and local impact

Do not go without a donut today

To celebrate National Donut Day we compiled a list of where in Kelowna you can sink your teeth in

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

Kelowna planning for 2019 B.C. Seniors Games begins

Organizing committee held inaugural meeting May 28

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Most Read