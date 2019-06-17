A motorcycle crash in Oliver on Saturday has left a man dead. (Black Press file photo)

Fatal motorcycle crash in South Okanagan

Motorcycle operator drove into a barb wire fence on Enterprise Way before stopping

A motorcycle accident north of Oliver on Saturday night was fatal.

On June 15 at 6:50 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to reports that a motorcycle operator traveling north lost control while entering a curve near Enterprise Way on Highway 97.

The man driving the motorcycle, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He later died on Sunday morning in hospital.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and through a barb wire fence before stopping.

South Okanagan Traffic Services RCMP and the coroner assisted Oliver RCMP with the investigation.

READ MORE: One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan
Next story
COPA for Kids flies children across Okanagan

Just Posted

Father’s Day in Kelowna recap: cars, bars and … ‘chew chew’ trains

Good job, pops. Keep it up, or you’re getting a coffee mug next year

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

The intersection on Highway 97 has been troublesome for years

Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The inaugural Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is July 6 and 7

COPA for Kids flies children across Okanagan

Over 200 children participated in the event

Michael McDonald to play in Kelowna

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold out Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Shots fired at massive Toronto Raptors rally, police say

There are reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan

Peach City Beach Cruise runs June 21 to 23 in Penticton

North Okanagan adds wildfire protection

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Dangerous driving in Keremeos and Vernon nets jail time

Gary Patrick Richard will serve 73 days in jail for dangerous driving and other offences

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

Portion of Okanagan highway closed due to vehicle incident

Accident happened on Highway 6 a few kilometres east of the Village of Lumby; detour in effect

Most Read