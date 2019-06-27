Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Mehgan Parrotta, 28, was two years clean from heroin when she visited Vernon and relapsed, resulting in a fatal overdose on Thursday, May 30.

Now her mother, Sandra Welton, is hoping to raise awareness about addictions and the dangers surrounding the current opioid epidemic.

“Mehgan decided to use cocaine and it was laced with fentanyl and cold medicine so needless to say, she didn’t survive,” she said. “I think my biggest message to all users is don’t do them alone. If my daughter wasn’t alone, she may still be alive.”

Related: Upper Room Mission grieves sudden deaths of two Vernon women

Welton, who is also a strong advocate for a safe injection site in Vernon, has set up a GoFundMe page under the title of Scholarship for people using opioids.

“We decided we would start raising money to help people get into treatment if they can’t afford it because when people need help, they can’t wait,” said Welton. “They need help right away and this could be something to save people from dying because Mehgan’s not the only one. A lot of people are dying in Vernon and there’s going to be lots more.”

Though she praises the work of many treatment centres throughout the province, she wants to make sure those who need it are able to afford the help they need.

As of Thursday, June 27, two days after launching, the page had raised about $400 of its $25,000 goal.

Welton encourages anyone with questions relating to the fundraiser to connect with her via the page at gofundme.com/f/mehgan-parrotta-safe-injection-site, through phone at 778-245-3808 or via email at sandradwelton@gmail.com.

Related: Vernon overdose prevention site a priority: Interior Health

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

