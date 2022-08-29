Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)

Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Closure still ongoing; estimated time of reopening it today at 3 p.m.

Two are dead in a semi-truck collision east of Golden Sunday morning, leaving the highway closed for over 24 hours as crews work on scene.

The incident involved two semi-trucks that apparently collided head-on, according to RCMP, one of which was carrying cattle. Eye witnesses say that at least one of the semis was on fire.

Tanner Liefting of Chilliwack has been identified as one of the deceased through friends on Facebook.

“Tanner has had a passion for trucks his entire life. The industry and those who knew him will greatly miss him. He was one of the greats,” writes a tribute post to Liefting on the Facebook page ‘We “R” Trucks’.

Liefting was driving prized cattle from a show, some of which were 4h projects. Allegedly, all but one of the cattle also perished.

An investigation is ongoing.

RCMP determined on arrival that the two occupants of the semi-trucks were deceased.

The highway originally closed at approximately 7:45 am Mountain Time, after reports of a vehicle incident at Beaverfoot Road at 6:50 a.m.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

Detour is in effect along Highway 93 and 95 through Radium.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

The BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation, with assistance from the Golden-Field RCMP and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildfires: Fires of note reduced to 2
Next story
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. Interior town while waiting for ambulance

Just Posted

(COSAR/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP dive team takes over search for man at McKinley Landing

Crowds pack King Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in downtown Kelowna. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)
Kelowna traffic may slow down as music festival moves into town

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Swimming Upstream: Salmon spawning season starts in the Okanagan

(COSAR/Submitted)
Underwater camera and sonar used by COSAR at McKinley Landing, Kelowna

Pop-up banner image