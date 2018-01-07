-Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Faulty wheel causes traffic delays on Highway 33

A front wheel on a white pickup truck broke from its supports Sunday east of Kelowna

A vehicle with a wheel malfunction caused traffic delays Sunday on Highway 33 east of Kelowna in the Joe Rich area.

The front driver’s-side wheel broke free from its supports, rendering the white pickup truck no longer driveable.

As of noon today, there was single lane alternating traffic in the Joe Rich area.

Fire and ambulances crews were on scene but no injuries were reported.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boulder Mountain closed as SAR looks for pair of missing Kelowna sledders
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon woman found safe

Just Posted

Boulder Mountain closed as SAR looks for pair of missing Kelowna sledders

RCMP say they likely had no overnight equipment

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

Peachland residents fight proposed OCP amendment

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association will be attending Tuesday’s council meeting

Hodge: The Donald not playing with a full deck

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says 2018 started the same as 2017, with hot air from Trump

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Faulty wheel causes traffic delays on Highway 33

A front wheel on a white pickup truck broke from its supports Sunday east of Kelowna

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Most Read