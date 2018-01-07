Faulty wheel causes traffic delays on Highway 33

A front wheel on a white pickup truck broke from its supports Sunday east of Kelowna

A vehicle with a wheel malfunction caused traffic delays Sunday on Highway 33 east of Kelowna in the Joe Rich area.

The front driver’s-side wheel broke free from its supports, rendering the white pickup truck no longer driveable.

As of noon today, there was single lane alternating traffic in the Joe Rich area.

Fire and ambulances crews were on scene but no injuries were reported.

