A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

A woman who flung her own feces at Tim Hortons workers in Langley was detained by police Monday evening.

The incident took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Douglas Crescent Tim Hortons in downtown Langley City.

On a video of security footage posted to YouTube, a woman can be seen angrily gesturing at staff. The staff appear to be asking her to leave.

The woman then defecated on the floor and flung the feces at staff members behind the counter.

Police were called, and officers located the woman in the parking lot, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid.

Calls to the Tim Hortons were referred to the company’s spokesperson.

Previous story
Quality advisory issued for Kelowna water system
Next story
B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Just Posted

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

Quality advisory issued for Kelowna water system

Annual increase in turbidity blamed for issuance of advisory

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire jumps to 140 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

West Kelowna gets ready for rising lake

Preparing for lake level rise in West Kelowna

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

Trooper to perform on Shuswap Lake

May 19 concert will see Canadian rockers perform atop a 94 foot houseboat

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Keremeos Elks Rodeo getting ready to ride

Organizers say rodeo grounds dry, rodeo to go ahead

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

DeHart: Glenmore cider producer opens May 19

Scenic Road Cider Co. ready to open for third season

Most Read