Federal minister in Kelowna to talk trade

Opening new markets around the world increases the number of opportunities for Canadian businesses to sell their innovative, high-quality products and services while creating well-paying jobs for middle-class Canadians across the country, says the federal government.

So, today, federal International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carris in Kelowna to promote Canada’s ambitious trade diversification strategy as part of ongoing #TradeTalks outreach tour across the country.

Carr will meet with representatives of innovative companies, entrepreneurs and workers in the Okanagan Valley from the aerospace, medical technologies, and information and communications technology sectors, as well as wine producers.

The federal department says the visit will provide an opportunity to highlight the importance of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises in a diverse economy.

While in Kelowna, the department says Carr will make sure every sector, every business owner, would-be-exporter and entrepreneur knows about the benefits of the trade deals Ottawa has struck and are making now.

“From the Pacific to the Atlantic and beyond, there has never been a better time to diversify into and tap new markets,” says the department in a news release. “Our trade agenda is explicitly designed to ensure more Canadians have the access and capacity to compete and succeed.”

Related: Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

It calls the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) “landmark” agreements that position Canadians for direct and real success in burgeoning markets.

While in Kelowna, Carr will visit the British Columbia Wine Institute and the Women’s Enterprise Centre where he will participate in a round-table discussion with members to highlight the federal programs and services available to help women entrepreneurs access new markets and international export opportunities.

Later in the days, a second federal minister is also scheduled to make an appearance in Kelowna.

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan will lead a veteran’s town hall meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 26 in Kelowna at 5:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.