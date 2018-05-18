Federal money to extend program to help youths enter workforce

The federal government is funding the extension of a program aimed at helping the highly skilled and post-secondary educated young people into the labour market.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr announced Thursday the federal government is providing Bowman Employment Services with $307,918 to extend the length of its Career Focus program, increasing the number of participants from 60 to 100. Total support for the program from Ottawa has been $932,315.

“Projects like this enable young Canadians to turn their ambitions into reality,” Fuhr said. “Bowman Employment Services has an exemplary formula of how education, communication and connecting employers and employees has proven to be a successful combination for long-term growth and opportunities in our own community and elsewhere.”

For nearly 30 years the company has designed and delivered a wide variety of employment related programs and services, said release from the MP’s office. The Career Focus program is designed to place youth with job experience that aligns with their specialized skill set and/or post-secondary education.

The federal government Youth Employment Strategy supports programs that help post-secondary graduates transition to the labour market through paid internships, and helps to provide them with the information and experience they need to make informed career decisions, find a job and/or pursue advanced studies.

The MOP said the project will help students in the Southern Interior obtain work experience in high demand sectors such as business, social services, tourism, trades and technology.

