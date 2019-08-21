Prices and home sales in the West Shore generally saw a slight annual uptick according to VREB’s latest report. (File photo)

Feds’ latest investment aims to boost affordable housing across Canada

Corporation to create and offer bonds in capital markets at long-term fixed interest rates

The federal government is investing in what it calls an innovative financing model that it says will help generate funds for affordable housing projects.

A government news release says the new lending institution, HPC Housing Investment Corporation, will provide funds to investors by creating and offering bonds in capital markets at long-term fixed interest rates.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in Vancouver saying the corporation will have the ability to take a relatively small investment and maximize it.

An investment of $20 million from the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is being used to complete the first round of financing that the release says is valued at approximately $33.1 million for two separate projects in B.C. and Alberta.

The developments, one in Vancouver’s former Olympic Village and the other in north-central Edmonton, will offer a total of 271 units to low- and middle-income tenants, while 10 of the homes in Vancouver will be provided at shelter rates.

Shayne Ramsay, the chair and president of HPC Housing Investment Corporation, says the new approach offers more financing options for affordable housing providers.

“Regardless of size or funding need, (the corporation) provides the financial expertise and underwriting required to bridge the gap between housing providers and debt investors,” Ramsay says in the release.

Ottawa says its initial $20 million commitment will create a $400 million pool of funding for projects across the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline
Next story
Foundry Kelowna to take its services on the road this fall

Just Posted

Foundry Kelowna to take its services on the road this fall

Foundry Mobile will break down barriers for Kelowna youth thanks to a generous donation

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

No arrests made, charges not considered at this time, RCMP say

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

This year will be bigger and better than last year, organizers say

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Most Read