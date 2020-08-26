FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question as he speaks with media following an announcement in Brockville, Ont., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

The federal government is giving $2 billion in schools safety for the coming school year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The cash will come as part of a newly created Safe Return to Class fund to “help keep students and teachers safe as schools reopen,” the prime minister said during a press conference at a public school in North York, Ont.

Trudeau also announced a separate $112M for schools in First Nations communities.

Trudeau said the $2 billion was flexible funding and that it was not meant to sidestep provinces, as education falls under their jurisdiction. The money can be used for anything from hand sanitizer to remote learning options, he added.

The prime minister was peppered with questions about why the feds were funding a provincial responsibility, as well as the timing of the money. Students in Quebec have already return to classrooms, while other provinces will have kids in school within the next week or two. Alberta students are scheduled to return Sept. 2 or 3, while B.C. classrooms will fill up with kids by Sept. 10.

“Over the past week or so I’ve heard from… parents across the country that are worried about how that reopening is going to go,” Trudeau said. “What [the provinces] choose to do is up to them… but we know there is more to do.”

Of the $2 billion, B.C. will receive $242.36 million.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has called on the province to use the money to reduce class size, density and bring in better cleaning and ventilation, as well as remote learning options for students who need them.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationJustin TrudeauSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26

Kelowna chef breaking down cultural barriers one spice at a time

Aman Dosanj is on a mission to make authentic spices more accessible while fighting racism

Morning Start: We may have already had alien contact

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Cyclist struck by vehicle at corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital

A look back at the biggest wildfires to ever burn across B.C.

The list is made up of the ten biggest fires based on hectares of size

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

There is minimal growth on the blaze 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

Most Read