The second annual Festival of Trees goes at West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery Nov. 23 to Jan. 4. —Image: contributed

Festival of Trees returns to West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

The fundraiser for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation will run Nov. 23 to Jan. 4

Mission Hill Family Estate has announced it is bringing back its Festival of Trees celebration.

The West Kelowna winery says it hopes to raise $50,000 for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation with the second annual festival at the winery between Nov. 23 and Jan. 4.

The event will kick off with tree lighting ceremony Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

According to the winery, it buildings and grounds will once again be transformed into an enchanted forest of brilliantly decorated Christmas trees highlighting the wonderful fragrances and magnificent colours of the season.

RELATED: Trees light up for the kids in West Kelowna

Local residents and guests to the region are invited to visit the winery to view the holiday display, and make a donation to vote for their favourite trees. All tasting fees during the festival will also be donated to B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The festival will run until Jan. 4 and the trees will be on show during regular winery hours.

Companies can sponsor trees, with the money also going to the foundation.

For more information contact Alissa Horn at 250-801-7191 or by email at alissahorn@missionhillwinery.com.

