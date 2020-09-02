Film crews set up at Peachland’s Heritage Park

“Romance at Crystal Cove” will be filming in Peachland from now until Friday night

Filming is set to take place at Heritage Park and the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier in downtown Peachland. (District of Peachland)

Residents and visitors who visit Peachland’s Heritage Park may see something different over the next few days.

Film crews started setting up in the popular downtown Peachland location to film “Romance at Crystal Cove”, a romantic comedy from Kelowna-based production company CMW Summer Productions Inc.

Crews started setting up on Wednesday, Sept. 2, a process that will continue throughout the day. This means crews will prepare and decorate the area around the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier, the boardwalk and parts of the park itself. Main trucks are also scheduled to arrive throughout the day.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, more work trucks are scheduled to come into town and park in the downtown area, with filming beginning early in the day.

Scenes will be filmed primarily at Heritage Park, with more scenes scheduled to be filmed around the museum. Filming will finish on Friday night, Sept. 4.

Residents should expect some pedestrian and traffic disruption throughout the day.

“Every effort will be made to work as quietly as possible when we are packing up and our work trucks to leave the neighbourhood,” location manager Cheryl Uphill said in a statement.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

