Contributed

Film protesting Trans Mountain Pipeline to be shown in Kelowna

Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure will be show at First United Church tonight

A film detailing the effects Trans Mountain Pipeline will have on surrounding communities is being shown tonight at First United Church.

“Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure weaves together the stories of people impacted by the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project, the broken National Energy Board review process used to approve the pipeline, Canada’s commitments at the Paris Climate Talks and the innovators working towards the low-carbon economy,”, according to the film’s website.

Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure from Directly Affected on Vimeo.

Debbie Hubbard, a member with the church and Amnesty International Kelowna group which is hosting the event, said the film falls into the church’s mandate of truth and reconciliation.

“I am hoping that people will come and be open to people trying to understand moving forward in reconciliation what (that) will look like,” she said.

So far the church has had a good response and Hubbard said it’s an opportunity to be involved with Indigenous rights and the Indigenous community.

RELATED: Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Stewert Phillip, who is the president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, and has served as chief for the Penticton Indian Band from 1994 to 2008, will also speak at the event.

The showing will be at 7 p.m. tonight.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Road safety tragedy hits home for Kelowna tow truck firm

Family member killed in Castlegar responding to accident scene

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

The lighting was followed by a Craft Culture Market

Spreading Christmas cheer: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign takes place Dec. 2 and 3.

Sunny weekend expected in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan will have a sunny weekend, with snow and showers expected Monday

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

“The first challenge to the strategy came with a development application for the Brooklyn.”

Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - “Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.”

Letter: Firefighters recognized for fighting their own battles

Thank you to the West Kelowna Fire Department

Letter: Kelowna council not dealing with safety concerns of public

“Our concerns with the same problem have been ridiculed by the stakeholders.”

Most Read