Financial help sought for ailing Kelowna man

GoFundMe campaign started to help man with terminal cancer and his family

Friends of an ailing Kelowna man have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help him and his family as he battles terminal cancer.

Don Neufeld was diagnosed in January after going for a medical checkup when he wasn’t feeling well. A short time later it was discovered he had stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer that has now spread to his liver.

As the cancer target therapy made him worse, the doctors are no longer treating the cancer.

Neufeld and his wife Eileen just celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Eileen has stopped working in order to care for her husband and spend time with him.

The GoFundMe account has been established to help with expenses and to allow Eileen peace of mind while she is off work.

“Eileen is off work to care for Don and we want to give them some freedom from their financial worries as well as give them a financial cushion for the months to come,”says the GoFundMe page.

“We are asking for your financial help as you know cancer not only is hard financially on a family, but emotionally. If we can take the worries of finances away for the family to ensure Don is comfortable and without worry for Eileen for the next few months, that would be appreciated.”

Don Neufeld is a music lover, guitar player and in his retirement years has become well-known around Kelowna for his handyman work.

