Guitarist William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga are award-winning music artists and visit Lake Country for their Fire and Grace concert at the Creekside Theatre on Nov. 7. (Contributed)

Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre

The concert program will include music by J.S Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla and more

Guitarist William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga will explore the musical landscape of classical, folk and contemporary traditions from around the world in their Fire and Grace concert in Lake Country on Nov 7.

Co-produced by the North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA) and Creekside Theatre, the event promises to bring together the sounds of guitar and violin under one roof.

“We are so looking forward to this concert,” said Jim Boyd, president of NOCCA. “Guitar and violin complement each other beautifully. Experiencing these two masters of their craft in this very strong collaboration, playing this wonderful music live, promises to a very special evening.”

Fire and Grace is a unique collaboration between guitarist William Coulter and violinist Edwin Huizinga. The concert program will include music written by J.S. Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla, music from Riverdance, traditional Irish and Bulgarian selections and more.

Performing both baroque and modern repertoire, Canadian violinist Edwin has appeared alongside Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Renee Fleming, Dawn Upshaw, Mike Marshall, and Steve Wonder and has been featured as a symphony soloist.

William Coulter is an internationally acclaimed, Grammy award-winning master of the steel-string guitar. Collaborations have been a mainstay of his career with classical guitar virtuoso Benjamin Verdery, Irish flute wizard Brian Finnegan, among others.

“We’ve been expanding the live entertainment offerings at Creekside Theatre to cater to a wider audience, and the Fire and Grace repertoire is vast, ranging from Bach to Vivaldi, tango to Celtic tunes, traditional Bulgarian to American fiddle tunes and waltzes, all played with a sense of discovery and commitment to the elements of passion and virtuosity-Fire and Grace-found in these diverse traditions,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the organization.

Tickets are still available for the concert, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online on the Creekside Theatre Website.

