Residents of a Winnipeg Street apartment complex were evacuated after a fire broke out in the parkade area Wednesday night. (Penticton Fire Department)

Fire at downtown Penticton apartment complex

Residents evacuated while firefighters knock down storage room blaze

Quick action by the Penticton fire department kept an apartment complex fire limited to a scooter storage room Wednesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., fire crews were called to an apartment on Winnipeg Street near Wade Avenue.

All residents of the complex were evacuated while fire crews attacked the blaze that started in the parkade area.

“When we arrived it was determined to be a third alarm fire with smoke coming from the parkade,” said Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson.

The fire started in a room where the residents store their scooters, he said.

The entire complex had all their fire doors closed and the storage room was designed to contain the fire, which it did, said Watkinson.

“Big shout out to this complex. All the fire doors were shut and the storage room door was closed. It kept the fire contained and not spreading to the apartment complex.”

Once the fire department got the smoke cleared from the building, residents were allowed back in. No one was injured.

A fire investigator is going in today to determine the cause of the fire.

It’s unknown how many scooters were damaged in the blaze.

