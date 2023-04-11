(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire engulfs building near Joe Rich Community Hall

Blaze broke out around 10:30a.m.

A fire that started out in a tree quickly grew into a three-building structure blaze on the morning of April 11.

The flames spread near the intersection of Highway 33 and Three Forks Road, with the first call for emergency services coming in around 10:30a.m. after witnesses driving by noticed the fire.

One building is completely engulfed in flames as of 10:50a.m.

Command of the incident is being transferred to B.C. Wildfire Service.

A Capital News reporter is on scene.No injuries were reported, and no pets were involved.

sfdefgefg

READ MORE: River Forecast Centre watching creek levels in Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of Kelownafirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened
Next story
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM’s visit

Just Posted

Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Driver, woman and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Fire engulfs building near Joe Rich Community Hall

The Okanagan College Coyotes are 6-4 this season. (Okanagan College Baseball/Facebook)
Okanagan College Coyotes back in the win column

Adamson and Alstad to shave their heads on April 15. (BC Children’s Hospital)
Shaving heads in Kelowna for B.C. children with cancer