Occupants injured in West Kelowna house fire

The fire shortly after 9 p.m. near Glencore Road

West Kelowna firefighters were busy Wednesday night, after attending a house fire and protecting homes from a grass fire.

Shortly after 9 p.m., crews were called to the Glencoe Road area. Nearby residents reported multiple explosions with flames and smoke coming from a single family residence, according to the West Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

On arrival, crews from the Westbank fire station found a fully involved structure fire and multiple occupants with serious injuries. Fire crews went on to fight the fire from the outside of the building, due to structural damage and the risk of further explosions. An excavator was requested to the scene to assist with extinguishment of the fire.

Related: Crews douse “suspicious” fires near Munson Pond

Seventeen firefighters and seven fire apparatus from the Westbank, Lakeview Heights, Glenrosa and Rose Valley fire stations responded to the 2 alarm fire. Additional off duty personnel were also called back to protect the city while the fire was being fought. Fire investigators are on scene conducting a preliminary investigation, with a full investigation to take place Thursday along with the RCMP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., crews were called to the Campbell Rd area in Casa Loma for reports of a grass fire. On arrival a 50 by 50 foot fire was discovered burning into a large pine tree in an orchard. The fire was quickly knocked down by 11 called in crews and fpur apparatus from Lakeview Heights, Westbank and Rose Valley fire stations. Three homes in the vicinity were protected and did not have to evacuate. There was no damage to homes and no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire inspectors are attending the scene, the release said.

