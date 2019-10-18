Fire erupts in dump truck on McCurdy Road

The driver dumped the load at the corner of McCurdy and Mayfair Road

Garbage in the bed of a dump truck burst into flames in Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the truck dumped the load at the corner of McCurdy Road and Mayfair Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

Platoon captain Al Chatham said the driver was headed to his next stop when he realized the contents of his truck were on fire.

“He stopped and found a safe spot to dump then called the fire department,” said Chatham. “The driver said it wasn’t much of a fire, mostly just smouldering.”

Chatham added the driver did the right thing by dumping his load, after seeing smoke in a monitoring camera hooked up to the truck’s cargo.

The large pile of garbage currently sits in a field off of Mayfair Road.

Photo: Michael Rodriguez

