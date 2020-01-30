Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who was registered in the room that was gutted by fire

  • Jan. 30, 2020 1:42 p.m.
  • News

A fire at Travelodge in Kamloops is being investigated as suspicious.

Kamloops Mounties confirmed a fire in a Kamloops motel room on Thursday morning is considered suspicious and they are searching for a man who was registered in the suite at the Travelodge in Aberdeen.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man was seen leaving his second-floor room at 1225 Rogers Way at about 8 a.m., just as witnesses who smelled smoke went to investigate.

Shelkie said witnesses saw the man leave the room, jump into a pickup truck and drive away.

“This man is believed to be the same man who was registered in the room,” Shelkie said. “Hotel registration information is being investigated; however, at this time, the name and licence plate that the man supplied has not yielded a positive identification.”

He is white, in his mid-30s, with facial hair. When he registered at the Travelodge, the man was wearing a blue button-down shirt with a red T-shirt underneath and a red ball cap worn backwards. When he was seen leaving the hotel room, the man was wearing a grey sweater.

He was driving a partially lifted, black Ford pickup truck with an Alberta license plate. The truck has a broken left tail light.

Shelkie said the motel room has been secured until fire investigators can enter.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

By Kamloops This Week

www.kamloopsthisweek.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man allegedly taken to hospital following incident in Shuswap
Next story
‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Just Posted

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

RCMP dish out 57 driving tickets in one afternoon

The tickets include 38 for using an electronic device and 15 for failure to wear a seatbelt

Coroner investigating death at Kelowna public pool

Police say local man in his 60s died but foul play is not suspected

Suspects involved in armed robbery in Kelowna still at large

Two men entered an adult store on Jan. 25 and fled with a cash register

Kelowna man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread

Sean Heddle initially created the map for a school project

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Serious crash leads to South Okanagan power outage

FortisBC is saying a power outage to over 1,000 customers locally was caused by an mva

Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

Fisheries officers say illegal fishing of dwindling stocks ongoing problem

Man allegedly taken to hospital following incident in Shuswap

Salmon Arm police are investigating the matter

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who was registered in the room that was gutted by fire

Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

Most Read