Fire in Lake Country classroom

A fire started at George Elliot Secondary Friday night

A fire started in a wastepaper basket last night at George Elliot Secondary.

According to Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor, the fire started at around 10 p.m.

“(After starting in the basket) there was a paper dispenser that caught fire and it kind of spread up the walls a bit before the sprinkler system kicked it,” he said.

As the fire started in a science classroom, Windsor thinks the cause was accidental. “That probably smoldered for quite a while,” he said.

When crews arrived on the scene, the classroom was fully involved in smoke and smoke could be seen in the halls.

“There was water damage fairly heavily in that classroom and water had flowed through an adjoining classroom and the hallways,” said Windsor.

“I would suspect that classroom probably won’t be usable on Monday, but the rest of the school will be open I’m sure.”

The school district has a restoration company on site to lessen the damage done to the classroom.

