Fire in Rutland sends one to hospital

Kelowna fire crews were called to a blaze at an apartment building in Rutland around 7 a.m. on May 25.
It reportedly started in a unit on the second floor of the Bristol Apartments on Franklyn Road near Leathead Road.
“We had flame and smoke coming out of the second-floor bedroom window,” said Corrie Lang, platoon captain. “Contained it to that unit. A little bit of smoke above the unit, but it was contained to the one unit.”
At least one person was taken to hospital.
“I think he had a little bit of smoke inhalation,” added Lang. “Another roommate that was there, he was uninjured.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.