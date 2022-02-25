Fire at a building on Cedar Avenue. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Fire inside shed on Cedar Avenue in Kelowna

The blaze was quickly extinguished on Friday afternoon

Smoke was seen coming from a garage or shed type building on Cedar Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a lock had been cut to the building and light smoke was coming from the roof, about 1:20 p.m. A blaze was confirmed inside the building, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

Two fire trucks as well as RCMP responded to the call.

The building has a sign on the front for Notary Tarja K McLean and fire crews are not allowing anyone inside until it is deemed safe.

This same building caught fire back in 2013 after an issue involving working on a new roof.

The cause of this fire is not yet known.

