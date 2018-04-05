Fire near Chase large but contained

A grass fire near Niskonlith Lake started late Wednesday afternoon, April 4, burning more than 100 hectares. The fire burned into the night, with this image captured at 11:30 p.m. near the South Thompson River. (Rick Koch photo)

The grass fire near Chase is larger than first estimated, but is contained and not expected to grow.

Jody Lucias, information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, reported at noon Thursday that four provincial firefighters and members of the Adams Lake Indian Band fire department are still working on the fire that’s near Niskonlith Lake, between Chase and Pritchard.

“They are doing some patrol work as well as mop-up work,” she said.

Although the fire was reported at 100-plus hectares Wednesday evening, Lucias said it is now 160 hectares as a result of better estimating.

“But it’s currently being held with current resources and the weather; we don’t expect any growth.”

She said it looks like upcoming weather will be on the firefighters’ side, with rain forecast for the weekend.

Joni Heinrich, administrator with the Village of Chase, reports that while the smoke around Chase was heavy Wednesday, it’s lifted almost entirely with just a little visible down the valley to the west.

The BC Wildfire Service states the blaze is one of more than a dozen sparked in B.C. in recent weeks. All of them are believed to have been caused by human activity given that lightning is not much of an issue currently.

People are asked to exercise caution as dry conditions exist in many parts of the province. Despite all the snow, the grass in some areas remains dry.

