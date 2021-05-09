Wilson’s Landing fire crews are responding to reports of a fire near Lake Okanagan Resort.
The size of the fire and the danger level are unknown at this time. Residents have shared photos to Facebook, showing that smoke is visible from a distance.
The Capital News has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service and the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
