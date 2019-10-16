A aerial view of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain tank farm is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

It would take six hours for firefighters to respond to a blaze at the Trans Mountain tank farm in Burnaby, according to a report by PLC Fire Safety Solutions.

The report was completed in 2016 but only released this year following an Access to Information request by Burnaby-North Seymour MP Svend Robinson.

The fire protection audit was commissioned by the then National Energy Board, now called the Canadian Energy Regulator.

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

It concluded that although “the fire protection systems are being inspected and maintained,” it would take at least six hours for fire crews to respond to the Burnaby Mountain site, because it does not have a mutual aid agreement with the Burnaby Fire Department.

“This situation should be corrected,” the audit noted.

The audit also found that “not all requirements” of fire industry standards were met for fire alarm, foam systems and water-based systems.

In a preamble to the report, the National Energy Board said it was auditing the Trans Mountain facility to “regulatory requirements” and not industry practices for fire protection.

Trans Mountain is at the heart of an ongoing court case. On Wednesday, the City of Burnaby was granted leave to intervene in an appeal filed by the provincial government against a B.C. Court of Appeal decision that said B.C. could not regulate bitumen that flowed through the province.

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

READ MORE: B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

