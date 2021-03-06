Fire rips through mobile home in West Kelowna

RCMP confirmed that there were no injuries due to the fire

Fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna on March. 6. (Phil McLachlan - West Kelowna News)

A fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna Saturday.

The mobile home was burned through, but RCMP confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

It is not known what the cause of the fire was.

Multiple units of the West Kelowna Fire Rescue, ambulance, and RCMP attended the scene around noon March 6.

Calls for a report of smoke out of the chimney had come in around noon.

A reporter for the West Kelowna News is on the scene.

