False fire alarm near Predator Ridge

Blaze south of Vernon, north of Kelowna turns out to be nothing

A fire reported near Predator Ridge Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoke chase.

BC Wildfire Service had mapped a spot-sized fire near Howards Road, south of Predator in the hills above Commonage Road.

“Either one or multiple reports were called in and it turned out to be nothing,” said Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

Across the lake there are two fires burning near Westside Road. The two spot-sized fires were sparked Tuesday, one is called Quilpituk Creek and the other Westside Road.

See: La Casa fire sparked

“They’re under control now, they happened yesterday afternoon we had a crew as well as fire department there,” said Bonnett.

Over at Monte Lake, the 114 hectare fire is being held and not expected to extend beyond its boundaries.

There are 16 personnel on site and two water tenders. Air support is also available if needed, but Bonnett says it doesn’t look like the fire will need it.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service map for locations and updates of all fires in the region.

See related: Mabel Creek fire size clarified

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.