Fire in Kelowna commercial building

Kelowna firefighters are at the scene of a commercial fire along Highway 97, near Spall Road.

Multiple fire trucks surrounded the building at 1751 Harvey Avenue, Tuesday as they responded to a commercial fire alarm.

Lonnie Burma of Lonnie’s Drum Studio said he arrived about 7 a.m. and saw all the trucks were already there.

He said the fire reportedly started in the utility room adjacent to his drum studio. Fire crews, he was told, were able to contain the blaze from spreading quickly, but are they still had to work on extinguishing it completely.

More to come.

