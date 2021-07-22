A fire has sparked off Highway 3A, just a few kilometres outside of Highway 97. (Contributed)

Fire sparks just off Highway 3A outside Okanagan Falls

The fire sparked on the evening of July 22

A fire has sparked off Highway 3A on Thursday evening (July 22).

The fire is just off the highway a few kilometres off Highway 97, just outside Okanagan Falls.

One helicopter is now tackling the fire, along with six personnel.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is currently estimated at .03 hectares.

The highway is still currently open, with RCMP officers at the scene and directing traffic.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

