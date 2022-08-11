Fire sparks near Monte Lake

A new fire has sparked near Monte Lake.
The Duck Meadows fire was discovered Thursday.
It is currently estimated at only 0.01 hectares, but sits close to Highway 97.
The blaze is said to be lightning caused.
