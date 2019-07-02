Crews are battling four wildfire in northwest B.C. (BC Wildfire)

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Fire crews are fighting four new forest fires in B.C.’s northwest, according to BC Wildfire.

In a statement Monday, the agency said 10 new fires have been sparked by lightning since Thursday, with four still raging.

Firefighters are battling a blaze 12.5 kilometres northwest of Meziadin Junction, as well as two fires 16 kilometres east of Meziadin Junction. They are also fighting a wildfire about 16 kilometres southwest of Kitwanga near Cedarvale.

All four fires are under one hectare in size.

Sunday saw nearly 23,000 lightning strikes in the northwest part of the province, most of which struck the “very dry” Cassiar Fire Zone. Although BC Wildfire said no new fires appear to have started as a result of the strike, air and ground patrols are keeping a watchful eye.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

ALSO READ: Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery
Next story
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Just Posted

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in Kelowna

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Beating drums and maybe records: ‘Kelowna team did great’

The total is still being calculated by world record officials in Canada Day’s largest drum roll

Big White Ski Resort sees big numbers on opening weekend

Despite inclement weather, hundreds turn out for long weekend fun

Kelowna’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest

Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Conservatives won’t revert marijuana legalization, but rather fund more research

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April

Shuswap woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist investigation of June 28 Seymour Arm collision

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Police warn of fake gold jewelry sold in Shuswap parking lots

Salmon Arm RCMP receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

The $150,000 province-wide program aims to build fitness and balance

Most Read