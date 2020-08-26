Firefighters dominate West Kelowna city staff $100,000 salary club

More than 60 West Kelowna staff exceed six figure benchmarch, 36 of them firefighters

The$100,000 salary club in the City of West Kelowna’s staffing ranks continued to grow in 2019.

More than 60 city staff members exceeded the six-figure baseline in 2019, included among them, 36 firefighters.

Development services manager Nancy Henderson was the top wage earner at $196,791, in part because the top position of city chief operating officer was split this past year between Jim Zaffino and his replacement Paul Gipps.

The salary figures were released in the financial accounting report submitted to city council for approval at Tuesday’s council meeting, a regulatory requirement for all B.C. municipalities for remuneration over the threshold of $75,000.

The report is typically submitted by a June 30 deadline to the ministry of municipal affairs, but the submission was moved back to Aug. 31 due to COVID-19.

Overall, the city paid out $18,503,000 in remuneration for 2019, an increase over the more than $16 million in 2018, along with $408,000 in expenses and $817,000 in the city employer portion of UI and CPP benefits.

On the expense side for city council, Coun. Jason Friesen submitted the least amount at $3,726.

Coun. Rick de Jong was the highest expense generator at $8,921, followed by Couns. Carol Zanon at $8,704, Doug Findlater at $7,990, Stephen Johnston at $7,760 and Jayson Zilkie at $7,390.

Mayor Gord Milsom checks in at $7,577 in expenses for 2019.

On the payment to the supplier side, the city paid out $73,304,983 to suppliers over the $25,000 mark, while giving one contribution over that $25,000 mark to the Westside Celebration Society at $25,035.

Most Read