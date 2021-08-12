(BC Wildfire Service)

(BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters double their efforts to battle July Mountain wildfire

July Mountain blaze has burned more than 6,500 hectares

Nearly 60 firefighters are on the ground, battling the July Mountain wildfire north of Hope along the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the latest from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the wildfire has burned an estimated 6,567 hectares about 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt. It crossed Highway 5 on Aug. 6 and helicopters have responded to the new activity.

Recent rainfall has curbed some wildfire activity, which firefighters were quick to take advantage of. 98 properties in Electoral Area N of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (the Kane Valley area) have been ordered to evacuate while 46 others are on evacuation alert.

RELATED: July Mountain wildfire jumps the Coquihalla Highway

Three helicopters and four heavy equipment units are also being used on the fire.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation order issued due to Momich Lake wildfire in North Shuswap

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters double their efforts to battle July Mountain wildfire

The Township of Spallumcheen, following a recommendation from B.C. Wildfire Service, has again placed a number of properties within its boundaries on Evacuation Alert as of Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan township issues Evacuation Alert for specific areas

COVID-19 cases in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 1 and 7. (BCCDC photo)
Central Okanagan shatters record for most weekly cases again

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall