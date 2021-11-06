Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Vernon’s downtown core late Friday night, Nov. 5, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Vernon’s downtown core late Friday night, Nov. 5, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

Firefighters douse late-night structure fire in downtown Vernon

Crews were able to contain the blaze to a small part of the commercial building

Firefighters knocked down a structure fire that sparked in Vernon’s downtown core late Friday night.

Crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 5 after reports of a fire in a business in the 3100 block of 32nd Street (Highway 97). Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen from inside a doorway.

Firefighters doused the blaze quickly, containing it to a small portion of the building.

Once it was safe to enter the building, crews confirmed there were no extensions to other parts of the structure and began tackling smoke that had spread to other areas of the building.

“There are some apartments on the second floor of the building, but not immediately above the business where the fire happened,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported during the incident.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway.

This is the second structure fire to take place in Vernon this week after the North Valley Gymnastics building went up in flames on Oct. 31.

