Firefighters investigating North Okanagan home blaze

Crews report having the fire under control

Vernon Fire Rescue are currently investigating a fire inside a double occupancy home.

Crews are on scene at 1206 38th Ave., where there were reports of flames in a confined space.

A thin trail of smoke is visible since firefighters busted open the front door leading to the top level of the home.

But crews report having the blaze under control.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

READ MORE: Freezing rain, flurries possible for Central and North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Statcan details wait times for social housing, perceptions on housing overall
Next story
Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

Just Posted

Firefighters investigating North Okanagan home blaze

Crews report having the fire under control

Motorcycle ride in memory of Penticton man

Motorcycle enthusiast was murdered in Kamloops earlier this year

Santa to kick off holiday season in West Kelowna

Saint Nick will be at two community events in West Kelowna at the beginning of December

Kelowna innkeeper’s fundraiser hits $1 million mark

This year’s Innkeeper’s Gala raises $84,080, pushing 30-year total to more than $1 million

Freezing rain, flurries possible for Central and North Okanagan

Risk of freezing rain tonight and Saturday morning in Central, North Okanagan and Connector

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Nothing wrong with being mistaken for a sex trade worker

Twice in my life, I’ve been mistaken for a sex trade worker.… Continue reading

Support sought for senior dog at SPCA in North Okanagan

Teki came in underweight, had surgery to remove two painful lumps and dental work

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Princeton pot plant owners concerned about fake website

We don’t want people thinking that’s our company.

Vandals target Cowork Penticton mural

‘Calliope’ is meant to be a simble for weaving separate parts together to form a community

Vernon’s homeless numbers see modest decrease

An annual fall survey found there are 151 homeless people in the city compared to 161 in 2018

More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

Forest company trims another 44 positions

Most Read