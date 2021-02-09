A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Those with respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, are warned of poor air quality in Vernon.

A road dust advisory has been issued by Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The advisory, issued Feb. 9, is due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Air quality in Vernon is 53.6, compared to 7.5 in Kelowna – measured by course and fine particulate matter, where 50 micrograms per cub metre is is the provincial objective.

“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” the ministry said.

Exposure is particularly a concern for pregnant women, infants, and older adults, as well as, individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” the ministry advises.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

• Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

• Continue to manage medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

• People with heart or respiratory conditions (including COVID-19) should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to poor air quality exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to poor air quality. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• Keep windows and doors closed, and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves. When indoors, ensure physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 are observed.

• Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor concentrations of particulate matter provided the filters are the right size for your home and are kept clean.

• Buildings which have large indoor volumes of filtered outside air may provide temporary relief for those with respiratory and cardiac issues.

• Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from shortterm exposure to air pollution.

The current dusty conditions are caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

READ MORE: Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

READ MORE: 3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous
Next story
Anti-masker threatens employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Just Posted

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland.
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

An owl was spotted perched outside a home in Kelowna

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

The Okanagan Rail Trail continues to be a popular trail for walkers, cyclists, cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker threatens employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read