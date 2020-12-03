Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)

First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

A man in his 80s has died as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

Interior Health (IH) has determined that the long-term care resident had COVID-19 when they died. This serves as the fourth death in the health region.

The health authority announced the death on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

“We are saddened to report the fourth COVID-19 related death has occurred in Interior Health since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

“We offer our condolences to the family and caregivers during this difficult time. Interior Health will continue working closely with Mountainview’s administration and staff as we combat COVID-19 together.”

In addition, one additional staff member at Mountainview Village has tested positive for the virus. IH confirmed this is linked to the initial two cases at the care home.

The health authority stated the individual worked for a short time on the first floor of the building, and therefore as a precaution, IH is expanding the outbreak to include the first floor.

This brings the total to three cases of COVID-19 at the care home; two staff members and one resident.

Brown said everyone has a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus within communities. She asked everyone to ‘stick close to home’ and keep to everyone’s household.

“Limiting spread in our communities will help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and help protect our most vulnerable.”

READ MORE: Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

READ MORE: West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

